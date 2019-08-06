Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector: Specification Comparison

The compact SUV segment is soon going to get a new entrant in the form of the Kia Seltos. Expected to price in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, the same is going to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier. Kia has made sure that despite being a little late to the segment, the Seltos has everything it needs in order to stand shoulder to shoulder with the competition. In this report, we compare the expected prices, dimensions, engine specs and claimed mileage figures of this compact SUV with its future competitors. Read along!

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector: Prices

The Kia Seltos is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Prices of the Hyundai Creta falls in-between the range of Rs 9.60 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh. On the other hand, the prices of the Tata Harrier falls in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 16.76 lakh while the prices of the MG Hector falls in-between the range of Rs 12.18 lakh to 16.88 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector: Engine Specs

The Kia Seltos is going to get three engine options. These include two petrol and one diesel unit. The petrol engine portfolio of the Seltos includes the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated unit. The diesel derivatives of the Kia Seltos gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed DCT automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will also get a 6-speed manual gearbox in addition to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Hyundai Creta is available with one petrol and two diesel engine options. The petrol line-up of this SUV consists of a 1.6-litre VTVT engine. While the diesel line-up consists of a 1.4-litre and a 1.6-litre oil-burners. The petrol derivative comes with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre diesel is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.6-litre diesel engine comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Moving on to the Tata Harrier, at the moment, it comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The same is paired as standard to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The MG Hector comes with one petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol derivative is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. While the diesel engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit. In addition to these two, the Hector is also available with a petrol-hybrid option as well which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid set-up. The petrol derivative of the MG Hector comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox and is also available with a 7-speed DCT. The diesel derivative and the petrol-hybrid derivative are only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector: Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height. This compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. It will offer 433-litres of boot space.

The Hyundai Creta measures 4,270 mm in height, 1,780 mm in width along with 1,630 mm in height. The Creta has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm along with boot space of 400-litres.

The Tata Harrier measures 4,598 mm in length, 1,894 mm in width and 1,706 mm in height. The Harrier has a wheelbase of 2,741 mm and a boot space of 425-litres.

Moving on to the MG Hector, this SUV measures 4,655 mm in length, 1,835 mm in width and 1,760 mm in height. The Hector had a wheelbase of 2,750 mm along with a boot space of 587-litres.

Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector: Mileage

The 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine of the Kia Seltos promises to offer a mileage figure of 16.5 km/l with the DCT automatic and 16.1 km/l with the manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Seltos promises to offer claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 16.8 km/l with the CVT automatic and 16.5 km/l with the manual gearbox. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Seltos has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 21.0 km/l with the manual gearbox and 18.0 km/l with the torque converter automatic.

The 1.6-litre petrol engine in the Hyundai Creta has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 15.29 km/l with the manual gearbox and remains the same for the torque converter set-up as well. The 1.4-litre diesel engine in the Hyundai Creta offers a claimed mileage figure of 21.38 km/l. The 1.6-litre diesel engine in the Creta has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.67 km/l with the manual gearbox and the 6-speed AT as well.

The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the Tata Harrier offers a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 17 km/l.

The MG Hector's petrol derivative has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 14.16 km/l with the 6-speed manual and 13.96 km/l with the DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel engine of the Hector has a claimed mileage figure of 17.41 km/l. On the other hand, the petrol-hyrbid variant of this SUV has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 15.81 km/l.