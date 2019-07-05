Kia Seltos variant wise feature list out: What this Hyundai Creta rival will offer

On August 22 this year, Kia Motors India will launch its first product in our country. Named as the Seltos, this compact SUV, which is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta, is expected to fall in-between the price range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The Seltos will be manufactured in India at Kia's facility in Andhra Pradesh and is going to be exported to other countries as well. Kia has revealed that it will offer this SUV with a choice of three engine options. These include two petrol and one diesel engine. Not only this, but the Seltos will get four different transmission options which include a six-speed manual, a CVT, a DCT and a torque converter unit. A recently uploaded video on YouTube has now revealed the variant wise feature list of the Kia Seltos ahead of its official launch in India next month. According to the same, this SUV will get a total of seven variants. These will include four diesel (HTE, HTK+, HTX, HTX+) and three petrol grades (GTK, GTX, GTX+).

Kia Seltos HTE (1,5-litre diesel with six-speed MT )

The feature list of this variant will include -ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, shark-fin antenna, front and rear faux skid plates, four-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents and follow-me-home headlamps.

Kia Seltos HTK+ (1.5-litre diesel with six-speed MT and six-speed torque converter AT)

Over the HTE grade, the HTK+ gets projector headlamps with LED DRL, LED mood lighting with sound effects, cruise control, smart key with push-button start, power folding mirrors, rear sunshade and one-touch up and down for driver’s window.

Kia Seltos HTX (1.5-litre diesel with six-speed MT)

The feature list of this grade, over the HTK+, includes, LED headlamps with DRLs, LED light bar, LED ('Ice cube') fog lamps, LED tail-lamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheels, rear reclining seats with 60:40 split, 7.0-inch multi-info display, UVO connectivity features, wireless charging, USB ports for second row, air purifier and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia Seltos HTX+ (1.5-litre diesel with six-speed MT and six-speed torque converter AT)

Over the HTX the HTX+ grade of the Seltos will come with UV Cut glass, eight-way power adjustment for driver’s seat, 7.0-inch multi-info display, 8-speaker Bose stereo sound system, 360-degree camera, driver rearview monitor, ventilated seats, wireless charging, power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, six airbags, multiple drive modes (AT), vehicle stability management (AT), brake assist (AT), hill start assist (AT), ESC (AT), front parking sensors, (AT) and blind spot monitor (AT).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kia Seltos GTK (1.5-litre petrol or 1.4-litre GDI petrol with six-speed MT)

The base petrol trim of the Kia Seltos comes with ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, LED headlamps, LED light bar, LED fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail-lamps, LED mood lighting with sound effects, steering mounted controls, Bluetooth stereo (AT), smart key with push-button (AT), reclining rear seats (AT) and rear AC vents (AT).

Kia Seltos GTX (1.5-litre petrol with six-speed MT or CVT and 1.4-litre GDI petrol with DCT)

The feature list of the GTX trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.0-inch heads up display, 7.0-inch Multi-info display, 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen, UVO connectivity features, multiple drive modes (AT), climate control, wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, air purifier, six airbags and tyre pressure monitoring system (AT).

Kia Seltos GTX+ (1.4-litre GDI petrol with six-speed MT)

The GTX+ trim of the Seltos comes with feature such as a Bose 8-speaker sound system, 8-way power driver’s seat

Power sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, front parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels.