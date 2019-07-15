Kia Seltos variant line-up, colour options and feature list revealed

The Kia Seltos is going to launch in India on the 22nd of August this year. This compact SUV will mark the entry of the Hyundai owned South Korean automaker in the Indian market. Kia made the official world premiere of this Creta based SUV in India earlier this month but kept most of the details regarding the same under wraps. Now, however, the company has revealed the variant line-up, feature list as well as the colour options of the Seltos. In addition to this, Kia has also announced that it is going to commence the official bookings of the same starting 16th of this month i.e. tomorrow. Customer can book the Seltos either on Kia Motors official website or at any of its 265 dealership outlets at a token amount of Rs 25,000.

The Kia Seltos is going to come to India in two trim levels. These are namely the GT Line and the Tech Line. Engine options include a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine and a 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol unit. The Kia Seltos will get BS-VI compliant engines right from the start. Transmission options of this vehicle include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 7-speed DCT, a 6-speed Torque Converter automatic and a 6-speed CVT. Furthermore, the Seltos is going to offer three different engine modes i.e. Sports, Normal and Eco. In addition to this, it will also get three traction modes i.e. Mud, Snow/Wet and Sand.

In terms of features, the Kia Seltos is going to come with sweeping LED light bar, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and LED DRLs along with front LED fog lamps. There will be 17-inch alloy wheels on offer as well. The GT-Line trim is going to come with red-brake callipers along with red-accents on the side cladding. On the inside, the Kia Seltos comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient mood lighting, leatherette seats (Sports seats in GT Line), 2-step reclining rear seats, 60:40 split with adjustable rear center headrest, ventilated front seats, driver power seat, sporty D-Cut steering wheel, sunshade curtains, high-line tyre pressure monitor among others. In addition to this, the Kia Seltos will also offer UVO connect system which will offer up to 37 connected car features.

The Kia Seltos will be offered in eight different single tone colour options. These include red, black, pearl white, orange, blue, grey, silver and clear white. In addition to this, this SUV will also get five dual-tone colour options. These include red with black, silver with black, pearl white with black, silver with orange and pearl white with orange.

Prices of the Kia Seltos are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. With this, it will stand as a competitor for the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.