Kia Seltos turns 3: Top five reasons why it’s so popular in India

Kia Seltos is celebrating its third anniversary and more than 3 lakh units of this mid-size SUV have already been sold in India. Here, we have listed the top five reasons for its huge popularity.

Kia made its India debut with the launch of the Seltos mid-size SUV in August 2019 and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit product for the company. The Seltos went on to become the best-selling SUV in its launch year itself and till date, more than 3 lakh units of the same have been sold in the country. Here, we have listed the top five reasons for Kia Seltos’ huge popularity in India.

Kia Seltos: Why it’s so popular in India?

Stunning Design

The Kia Seltos is a stunning-looking SUV and there are no two ways about it. It sports Kia’s signature tiger-nose grille flanked by LED headlamps. Even the DRLs, fog lamps, indicators, and tail lamps are all-LED units. The SUV looks very sporty and runs on 17-inch machined-cut alloy wheels. Kia is offering the Seltos in multiple colour schemes, including dual-tone ones, and it even gets a matte black paint scheme in its X-Line variant.

Loads of Features

Kia is known to offer loads of hi-tech features in its products and the Seltos is no different. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car tech. Some other features include an electric sunroof, premium Bose speaker sound system, air purifier, heads-up display, ventilated front seats, etc.

The Seltos is now also the second mass-market car in India after the Kia Carens to get six airbags as standard across all the variants. Its other standard safety features include ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), seat belt reminders, all-wheel disc brakes, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

Multiple Powertrains

Kia is offering the Seltos with multiple powertrain options so that there’s one SUV for everyone. It gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are various transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Sales and Service Network

Kia has a widespread sales and service network in India. Even before the official launch of the Seltos, the company had set up 192 service centres across 160 cities in the country. Currently, this South Korean carmaker has 339 touchpoints in India covering tier-I, II & III cities. Kia says that it’s focused on further strengthening its footprints across the country.

Price and Rivals

The 2022 Kia Seltos is currently priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.29 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 18.65 lakh for the diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom. This mid-size SUV takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc.

