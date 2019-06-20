Kia Seltos to offer four transmission options: Seltos GT Line to get 7-speed DCT

The Kia Seltos has finally made its global premiere and Kia have announced some interesting facts about the compact SUV. While it comes with a heap load of features one of the most notable announcements by Kia at the global premiere of the Seltos is that Kia will offer the Seltos four transmission options and also with their sporty ‘GT Line’.

The Seltos will come equipped with a petrol and a diesel engine. The standard petrol engine will be a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 149hp, while the diesel engine will be the 1.6-litre turbocharged engine that produces 136hp. All engines will company with BS6 norms from launch. Additionally, at the Kia Seltos world premiere, the manufacturer stated that compact SUV will come offering four different transmission options. Firstly, there will be a 6-speed manual gearbox which will be offered as standard with the SUV. The standard petrol engine will also come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic option. The diesel engine will be offered with a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, similar to the one we have come to know from the Hyundai Creta.

The fourth gearbox option is where things get even more interesting. The Kia Seltos made its debut in Kia’s sporty “GT Line” avatar, sporting red accents on the front and rear bumpers and the alloy wheels. While more information is to follow, Kia has confirmed that the Seltos GT Line will be offered in India and will come equipped with a 1.6-litre turbo GDI petrol engine and it will come with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT) gearbox. This turbo petrol will be tuned to develop 177hp.

The Kia Seltos will be manufactured in Kia’s new plant in Andhra Pradesh, in addition to three more upcoming models which the brand will confirm as their story in India progresses. These vehicles will not only cater to the needs of the Indian market but will also export to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and other parts of Asia. The Seltos is expected to be launched before the festive season and it is speculated that would be priced between Rs 11-17 lakh (ex-showroom).