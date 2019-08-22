Kia Seltos sets new record! Over 32,000 pre-launch bookings

Kia Seltos has registered over 32,000 bookings within the first five weeks of Kia India officially opening bookings for its first-ever product in the country. We reckon this is the largest number of pre-launch bookings registered by a car in India in this segment. The manufacturer has reported that at least 1/5 of all bookings were made online. The Seltos has now been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which undercuts the price tags on Hyundai Creta and MG Hector. It will broadly be available in two trims - GT Line and HT Line, which get several sub-trims. During the launch, Kia India also delivered the very first Seltos which means deliveries have been started immediately.

Kia Seltos variants include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ and GTK, GTX and GTX+. The SUV features all-LED lighting with LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps, and tail lamps. The GT Line models will get red accents on the exterior panels like the rims, front and rear skid plates, and the side plastic claddings for a sportier look. The Seltos will also come with 17-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of powertrain, the new Seltos will get three engine options and four gearbox options - a 1.4-litre, T-GDi - 140hp, 242Nm turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 115hp, 144Nm and a 1.5 CRDi turbo diesel - 115hp, 250Nm.

Watch Kia Seltos video review below:

All engines will come with manual transmissions as standard. the 1.4 T-GDi comes with an option of a 7-speed DCT, the diesel will be offered with a 6-speed AT while the regular 1.5-litre petrol will come with a CVT gearbox option.

In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol is certified for 16.1kmpl for the manual and 16.5kmpl for the DCT variant. The 1.5-litre petrol can deliver 16.5kmpl with the manual and 16.8kmpl with the CVT gearbox. The diesel is rated at 21kmpl for the manual variant while the automatic diesel can deliver 18kmpl.

Kia Seltos will be manufactured in India with a significant number of components being sourced from local suppliers. Kia Motors India has set up a large manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh which is said to cater to the demands of the Indian market, as well as export to other countries in Asia, and the Middle East.