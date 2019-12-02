Kia Seltos propels company to 4th spot in India! Highest selling SUV in the country

For the second month in a row, the Kia Seltos has emerged as the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market. During the month of November 2019, Kia motors registered a sale of 14,005 units of the Seltos in India. Launched in India during the month of August 2019, so far, the Kia Seltos has garnered 86,840 bookings. And till date, 40,000 units of the this compact SUV have been delivered. The company has revealed that the most sort after trims of the Seltos is the petrol DCT and the diesel auto. Production of the same has been sped-up in order to reduce the waiting period.

The blockbuster response received by the Kia has propelled the company to become the 4th largest carmaker in India for the month of November 2019. In the month preceding this i.e. October 2019, Kia had moved to the 5th spot.

The Seltos is currently being manufactured at the Kia Motors plant based in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The company has already commenced the second shift at the plant in order to meet the huge demand. Alongside this, Kia plans to expand its network to 300 touchpoints by March 2020.

The Kia Seltos currently retails in India at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh. It range-topping trim, goes for Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Since its launch, the prices of the Seltos have remained unchanged. However, they are likely to go up starting in January 2020. The price increase will be valid on models bookings which remain undelivered post 31st December 2019.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India expressed his delight about the response received for the Kia Seltos and said “We are ecstatic to witness the tremendous responses for Seltos which is now leading the UV segment. The 100 day-journey of Kia Seltos has been nothing short of a delightful ride. This is a true testament to positive growth and the trust that the consumers have shown for us. We will continue to grow and surprise the country with Seltos and our upcoming products.”