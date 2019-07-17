Kia Seltos records 6,046 bookings in one day: 1,600 bookings made online

On July 16, Kia Motors India officially allowed dealers to accept a booking in addition to allowing prospective customers who wish to book their Kia Seltos can also book online. Now Kia Motors is claiming that the manufacturer has already received 6,046 cumulative bookings for the Seltos. Since online bookings went live, 1,628 bookings were recorded in one day from the online portal. The bookings have been recorded before the vehicle arriving at the dealerships, or even test drives.

While Kia dealerships in India had unofficially opened bookings for the upcoming Kia Seltos, the manufacturer, Kia India officially opened bookings for the Seltos from June 16.

Online booking and dealer bookings for the Kia Seltos can be made for a refundable amount of Rs 25,000. The Kia Seltos will be launched on July 22, and Kia Motors will have dealerships in 160 cities across India. The Seltos will be launched in two trims – Tech Line and GT Line. Engine options include 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol. All engines will come with automatic and manual transmission options. The Seltos will also come equipped with an 8.0 heads-up-display, 10.25 HD touchscreen, 360-degree surround-view monitor, blind-spot monitoring, 8-Speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system and more.

Kia India will manufacture the Seltos at their brand new manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh. The facility is spread across 536-acres and has an annual capacity of 300,000 units.