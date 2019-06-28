Kia Seltos priced in South Korea at Rs 11.38 lakh; India introductory launch price likely to be same

If you have been reading a lot about the MG Hector, chances are that you will have also seen a mention of the Kia Seltos in the very same article. That is because the Seltos is the Hector's competitor and both are the launch pads for their respective makers in India. Just last night, news trickled in that the Seltos will likely be launched in India on August 22. Now, it seems that the Korean carmaker has started bookings for Seltos in South Korea. The Kia Seltos' estimated starting price in South Korea is Rs 11.38 lakh (after conversion). This is exactly the price that the company will be targeting for the Indian market as well.

Kia will soon start trial production of the Seltos at its sprawling Anantpur facility. This facility can produce approximately three lakh vehicles per year. The Seltos will also be exported to other parts of the world. As it is, Kia wants to launch the Seltos first in the Indian market. The vehicle measures 4,375mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,615mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,630mm. Kia has used the second-gen Creta's chassis for the Seltos. This has lead to the increase in dimensions. The cabin of the Seltos too has been appointed well and looks premium. In India, Kia will be positioned above Hyundai whereas in global markets, it is vice versa.

The Seltos will come with a choice of two petrol and one diesel engine in India. These engines will be BS-VI compliant right from the start. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol will be paired to a 6-speed manual or CVT. The other petrol engine will a turbocharged 1.4-litre direct injection unit that will be available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT. As far as the diesel powertrain is concerned, it will be a 1.5-litre unit that will be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.