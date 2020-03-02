Kia India registers highest sales in February: Seltos highest-selling SUV for second consecutive month

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia Sonet compact SUV concept made its global debut and the Carnival MPV was launched. Kia will be launching Sonet later this year with many first-in-class features.

Kia Motors India has announced registering record-high sales of 15,644 units for the month of February 2020, becoming the third-largest car manufacturer in the country. While Seltos continues to sell strongly in India with 14,024 units, the newly-launched Carnival also witnessed a strong customer response with 1,620 unit sales. While the overall sales of passenger vehicles in February 2020 declined by 4.4% in comparison to January 2020, Kia Motors India witnessed a growth of 1.3%.

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia Sonet compact SUV concept made its global debut and the Carnival MPV was launched. Kia will be launching Sonet later this year with many first-in-class features.

“I am extremely delighted with the response and acceptance Indian customers have given us. Our latest offering the Carnival has been received well and this has helped to add to our sales numbers,” Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said.

“This not only testifies the quality, reliability and design prowess of our vehicles but also gives a hint that India is evolving and Indian customers now don’t just settle but opt for better product offerings. It’s a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India who have worked diligently to achieve this feat. With upcoming new compact SUV, Sonet launch slated for the second half of the year, I am confident that we will continue to carry this momentum through-out this year.”

Kia Motors India, at the time of its inception in the country, had announced that starting with the Seltos, it is going to launch six new models in India within a span of three years i.e. one model every six months. Hence, after the debut of the Carnival, the next model (Sonet) from Kia is expected to be launched within the first half of this year.

