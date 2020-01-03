Kia Seltos prices shoot up: Best-selling compact SUV gets expensive!

Kia Motors have increased the prices of the Seltos SUV. The price hike on the Seltos is applicable through-out its variant line-up. The prices have gone up by a maximum of Rs 35,000 depending upon the variant. With the petrol engine, in the Tech Line trim, prices of the HTE trim have gone up by Rs 20,000, while the prices of the rest of the variants, which include HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ have gone up by Rs 30,000. The prices of the GT Line, available only in petrol guise and including variants such as GTK, GTX and GTX+ have gone up by Rs 30,000. Moving on to the diesel derivative, in the Tech Line trim, the prices of the all the trims i.e. the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and the GTX+ AT have gone up by Rs 35,000. The price increase is valid for manual as well as the automatic transmission variants.

The Kia Seltos has turned out to be a very successful product for the South Korean automaker, not only in India but globally as well. With the help of Seltos alone, Kia Motors was able to position itself as the fourth-best-selling car brand in India during the month of November last year. For a brief period, the Seltos even held the crown of the largest selling utility vehicle in the Indian market.

In other news, the Autralian-spec Kia Seltos was awarded five-stars in the crash-test performed by ANCAP. The compact SUV scored 85 per cent in adult occupant protection, 83 per cent in child occupant protection, 61 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 70 per cent in safety assist categories. Though the crash-test performed on the Australian-spec Kia Seltos does not apply on the India-spec version, they do paint a positive picture for the SUV as fas as its safety quotient is concerned.