Kia Seltos prices to go up soon! How much more you’ll need to spend

Kia Motors is going to increase the prices of the Seltos very soon. A leaked document i.e. a letter from Kia Motors, to its dealer principals, shared on teambhp.com, suggests that the prices will be hiked starting 1st January 2020. The letter also clarifies that the price increase will be applicable on bookings which are left undelivered post 31st December 2019. Our dealer sources have confirmed that the prices will increase by a maximum of 5 per cent, and will vary from variant to variant. The Kia Seltos was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh, with its top-spec trim retailing at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Seltos has turned out to be a very successful product for Kia Motors in India. Within a couple of months of its launch, this compact SUV has managed to garner more than 60,000 bookings.

Image Credits: teambhp.com

The Kia Seltos is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options, all of which are BS6 compliant. There are two petrol engines on offer along with one diesel engine. The petrol engine line-up includes a 1.4-litre, turbocharged unit and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor. They are rated at 140 hp and 115 hp respectively. The diesel engine offered on the Kia Seltos is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged unit good for 115 hp of power.

There are a plethora of gearbox options on offer on the Seltos. As standard, all the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol gets an option of a 7-speed DCT, while the 1.5-litre petrol is also available with a CVT automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre diesel can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.

Ahead of the launch of the Seltos, Kia Motors had stated that they are going to launch a new product in India every six months. In sync with this, the carmaker will introduce a premium MPV, in the same league as the Toyota Innova, during the month of February this year.

Image Source: teambhp.com