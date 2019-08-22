Kia Seltos price comparison with Hyundai Creta, MG Hector: All variants

The Kia Seltos has been launched in India at a very aggressive ex-showroom base price of Rs 9.59 lakh. Its top-end diesel variant, as well as the range-topping petrol trim with the 1.4-litre turbocharged unit, costs Rs 15.99 lakh. In comparison to the segment rivals which include the likes of Hyundai Creta and MG Hector, the Kia Seltos has a cheaper base price while its top-end trims are only slightly expensive to those of the Creta and cost almost a lakh less than those of the Hector. Given below is a detailed variant wise price comparison between all the variants of the Kia Seltos with those of its competition i.e. the Hyundai Creta and the MG Hector.

Kia Seltos Petrol Variants Price Comparison

The petrol variants of the Kia Seltos are available with two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor along with a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit. Both these engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The former is available in four trim levels i.e. HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX. Prices of the same are Rs 9.59 lakh, Rs 9.99 lakh, Rs 11.19 lakh and Rs 12.79 lakh respectively. The HTX trim is also available with a CVT gearbox, the prices of which are Rs 13.79 lakh. The latter is available with three trim levels namely the GTK, GTX and GTX+. Prices of these are 13.49 lakh, Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh. The GTX trim is also available with a 7-speed DCT gearbox, the prices of which Rs 15.99 lakh.

The petrol derivative of the Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. This engine comes as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The same can be had in five different trim levels. These are namely E Plus, EX, SX, SX (O) and SX(O) Executive. Prices of the these are Rs 9.99 lakh, Rs 10.87 lakh, Rs 12.27 lakh, Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.17 lakh respectively. The SX trim is also available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic variant and its prices are Rs 13.77 lakh.

The MG Hector's petrol variants come with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. As standard, this engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is available in three trims levels. These are namely Style, Super and Smart. Prices of these are Rs 12.18 lakh, Rs 12.95 lakh and Rs 14.68 lakh respectively. The top-spec petrol trim of the Hector, by the name of Sharp, comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system attached to the 1.5-litre petrol engine. Price of the same is Rs 15.88 lakh. The Smart and Sharp trims are also available in an automatic guise without the mild-hybrid system. These prices are Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh respectively.

Kia Seltos Diesel Variants Price Comparison

The diesel variants of the Kia Seltos are available with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine. As standard, this engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is available in five trim levels. These are namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. Prices of these trims are Rs 9.99 lakh, Rs 11.19 lakh, Rs 12.19 lakh, Rs 13.79 lakh and Rs 14.99 lakh. The HTK+ and the HTX+ are available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well. These are priced at Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh respectively.

The diesel derivatives of the Hyundai Creta are available with two engine options. These include a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit. The former comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. While the latter comes as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre oil-burner is available in three trim levels. These are namely E Plus, EX and S. These are priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, Rs 11.02 lakh and Rs 11.92 lakh. The 1.6-litre oil-burner is available three trims with the manual gearbox. These are SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Executive. Prices of these trims are Rs 13.61 lakh, Rs 15.38 lakh and Rs 15.67 lakh respectively. The 1.6-litre diesel engine with the automatic gearbox is available in S and SX trims. Their prices are Rs 13.36 lakh and Rs 15.22 lakh respectively.

The diesel derivatives of the MG Hector are available a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine. It is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and available in four trim levels namely Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. Prices of these are Rs 13.18 lakh, Rs 14.18 lakh, Rs 15.48 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh respectively.