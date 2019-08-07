Kia Seltos petrol-DCT GTX+ to be launched later: Boasts sunroof, ventilated front seats and more

Yes, yes we are tripping over the Kia Seltos. As much as we can with our lips tightly sealed on opinions about the car. A news has trickled in from ground zero and we are allowed to share it with you. Of course, a few dealers too helped along the way. The Seltos 1.4 engine will also come in a top of the line GTX+ trim. This will not only bring the turbo petrol engine but also a 7-speed DCT. Now, you may argue that the GTX version of the turbo-DCT always had this combination, however the GTX missed out on a lot of features. The list of features that were deleted included the sunroof, 8-speaker 400W Bose music system, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors and a blind view monitor. The ventilated front seats too are an addition here. All these features were previously restricted to the GTX+ but with a manual transmission. The addition of the GTX+ with the DCT is expected to happen a bit later post launch.

It seems the feedback from public in general has made Kia to go for this. The omission of the automatic from the top-end turbo model was glaring as it is but we believe Kia may have done it in the interest of lower purchasing costs. This could take the price of the Seltos GTX+ turbo petrol-DCT closer to Rs 17 lakh, ex-showroom. However, for the exact prices, we will have to wait till August 22.

The 1.4-litre turbo petrol in question produces 140PS of power and 242Nm. Kia claims a 0-100kmph time of 9.7s while the top speed could be just shy of 200kmph. The claimed mileage with the DCT is 16.5kmpl while with the 6-speed manual, it is slightly lower at 16.1kmpl.

Rivals of the Kia Seltos include the Mahindra XUV500, the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and MG Hector. You can read our review on August 9, 2019 at 9pm. Bookmark this page so that you don't forget.