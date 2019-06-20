Kia Seltos officially makes its global debut: To be priced from Rs 11-17 lakh

Kia Motors India, a fully owned subsidiary of the Korean company Kia Motors Corporation is all set to begin its operations in India with their first launch soon. Kia has finally revealed their first model for the Indian market as the brand new Kia Seltos makes it global debut.

While Kia is the sister brand of Hyundai, both being a part of the Hyundai Motor Group conglomerate, the Seltos is the sister car for the Hyundai Creta, albeit it is slightly larger in proportions. Thus the Seltos will also compete against other established rivals like the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, and another new entrant to the Indian market the MG Hector.

In India, the Seltos will come with a petrol and diesel engine options both of which will comply with Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. These engines will come with options of 4 transmission options, a 6-speed manual, a CVT for the standard petrol model, a 6-speed torque converter likely for the diesel, and the 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The Seltos will also introduce Kia's GT line of sporty cars with the Seltos GT Line that will come equipped with a 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol engine DCT automatic gearbox. Internationally, this engine comes with power outputs ranging from 128-140hp with 212-242Nm of torque depending on the region. The exact specifications of the Seltos GT have not yet been confirmed for the Indian market as yet.

The Seltos will offer a richer experience when compared to its sister, the Hyundai Creta. On the exterior, the Seltos will get Kia’s signature Tiger-nose front grille flanked by LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, while the rear will also get all LED tail lamps and the car will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels. The Seltos’ cabin will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the ambience. The driver also gets digital TFT screen flanked by an analogue speedometer and tachometer in the instrument cluster, while it will also get a heads-up display to keep the driver's eyes on the road. The cabin also comes with automatic climate control, cabin mood lighting that can coordinate its lighting with the music being played in the car from the 8-speaker Bose sound system, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver seat, cooled front seats, sun-shades for the second-row passengers and the list continues. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard as mandated by Indian regulations. However, the top spec models will get side-curtain airbags with driver assist functions like a 360-degree camera.

Currently, the Kia Seltos has only made its first official public appearance. Kia has not yet revealed the pricing of the Seltos, but it will be launched very soon and we estimate it to be competitive ranging from Rs 101 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos will be manufactured in Kia’s brand new manufacturing facility in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh which is said to cater to the demand for the Indian market and will also export models to the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and other regions of Asia. The Seltos is a global product and Kia will sell the model internationally as well. As Kia is entering a new region with a vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, the brand unveiled the Seltos for the first time on Indian soil. Kia will introduce 6 new models in India including the Seltos with four models being manufactured in India. As for their dealer network, Kia India will have 265 touch points in 160 cities, while it will expand to 350 by 2021.