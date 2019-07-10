Kia Seltos official bookings to commence from July 16: Pre-orders now being accepted by dealers

Kia Motors India has notified its dealers that as of July 16, the Korean manufacturer will officially open bookings for their first product, the Kia Seltos in the market. Currently authorized Kia dealers unofficially accepting pre-orders for the compact SUV in the Indian market which is expected to be launched on August 22.

Kia dealers are currently accepting a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 25,000 to book the Kia Seltos prior to its official launch. The manufacturer has notified its dealers that online and offline bookings will begin from July 16. Sources has confirmed that dealers are expected to receive demo and display vehicles by the final week of July, or latest by first week of August. The Seltos is expected to be launched on August 22 which is when the manufacturer will reveal the official price of the SUV. The Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Seltos will be offered with three engine options all of which will be offered with manual and automatic options. The standard petrol and diesel engines will be new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engines. While a 1.4-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol motor in the Seltos GT-Line will produce around 140hp and 242Nm of torque. This engine will come with 6-speed manual transmission or an optional of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The naturally aspirated petrol engine will be offered with a CVT automatic option while a 6-speed torque convertor for the diesel offering. The Kia Seltos will be equipped with a Drive Mode Select system. Drivers can choose from ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’ mode and all three engines will comply with BS6 emission norms.

The Kia Seltos will be slightly larger in proportions to the existing Hyundai Creta, and will directly rival the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass.