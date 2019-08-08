Kia Seltos off to a skyrocketing start! Over 23,000 bookings in just 23 days

Kia Seltos has been receiving an overwhelming response in India. The company has recently announced that the SUV has received over 23,000 bookings in just 23 days. Official bookings for the Kia Seltos begun on 16th July and the company has rolled out the first unit from its Anantapur production facility just a few hours back. Kia Seltos will be offered in three engine options. First, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine will be good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 140hp and 242Nm. This engine will get a seven-speed DCT and six-speed manual gearbox options. Second, the 1.5-litre petrol unit will shed out 115hp of power along with 144Nm of torque. The said motor gets two gearbox options in the form of CVT and a six-speed manual. Last but definitely not the least, the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 115hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 250Nm. This engine offers two gearbox options - a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter.

Commenting on the bookings of the Kia Seltos, Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India, Vice President and Head - Sales and Marketing said that the company had opened bookings with an option to e-book the Seltos from Kia Motors India official website and physically from the numerous Kia Motors India dealerships on July 16 itself and the brand has received over 23,000 bookings. He added that with 265 touch-points across 160 cities, it is safe to say that Kia Motors delivered on this front and the Kia experience will be accessible to everyone.

Prices of the Kia Seltos are expected to be in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos is set to be launched in India on 22nd August and the SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and MG Hector in the segment. More details including price to be out on 22nd August, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.