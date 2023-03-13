Kia Seltos now available at CSD stores for armed forces: Deliveries begin

Kia Seltos will be now retailed at Canteen Stores Department (CSD) outlets for the defence personnel. Deliveries of the same have begun and Kia has already received over 100 bookings through CSD.

Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, has forayed into CSD operations as a registered seller. The first CSD unit, a Kia Seltos, has been already delivered. Kia claims that it has received over 100 bookings under this new channel and will soon be commencing deliveries of the Sonet and the Carens too across its nationwide dealerships and CSD stores.

Kia car models now at CSD stores:

Kia has started the deliveries of Seltos from CSD (Canteen Stores Department) in the first phase. At an event in Frontier Kia, Gurugram, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, handed over the keys of the Seltos to Major General Vikal Sahni. The other models, including Sonet and Carens, will also be soon made available at the dealership and CSD stores.

Kia Seltos: Price and specifications

The Seltos gets a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. There are varied transmission options on offer, including a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed iMT, IVT, 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed AT. For regular buyers, it’s priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 19.15 lakh, ex-showroom. The CSD prices of the Kia Seltos haven’t been revealed yet.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking at the event, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India said, “The Defense Personnel of India are true heroes, and we at Kia India are honoured to be able to serve them with this new initiative. This is yet another milestone in our journey and a humble initiative to partner with our men and women in uniform for their immense contribution to safeguarding this great nation.”

He further added, “Commencement of CSD delivery is a promising move to do our bit for the real-life heroes and to introduce them to an exciting world of Kia which inspires everyone. We’re thankful to our first valued customer, Major General Vikal Sahni, for bestowing faith in our Seltos, which marked the commencement of the Kia India journey.”

