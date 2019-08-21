Kia Seltos launching tomorrow: ‘Make or break’ car for Kia in India

Kia Motors India is going to launch its first product i.e. the Seltos in India tomorrow. Manufactured locally at its Andhra Pradesh plant, the compact SUV is estimated to be priced in-between Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. With this, its main competitors will include the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier. In order to ensure smooth operations and wide-spread reach, Kia has established its dealerships across 160 cities in India. Bookings for the Seltos have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 25,000 with the company receiving more than 6,000 bookings on the first day itself. Customers can book this SUV at any of Kia dealerships or on the official website of the carmaker.

The Kia Seltos will be offered in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative is available in two alternatives. These include a 1.4-litre, turbocharged unit as well as a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor. The diesel derivatives come with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged oil-burner. All the three engines offered with the Seltos meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. Transmission options on the Seltos will include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard across the range. In addition to this, the 1.4-litre, turbo petrol will get a 7-speed DCT automatic, the 1.5-litre petrol engine will get a CVT automatic and the 1.5-litre diesel engine is going to come with a 6-speed torque converter unit.

Though the Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta, its dimensions are slightly bigger than those of the later. Not only this but in terms of features and creature comforts, the Seltos surpasses its Hyundai counterpart by a significant margin. The Seltos comes with segment-first features such as a heads-up display, ventilated seats, built-in air purifier among others. In terms of safety, the Seltos comes with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree surround-view camera, electronic stability program, blind-spot detection among others.

Kia is entering the Indian market at a time when it is witnessing one of its biggest slowdowns. In addition to this, the segment which it has decided to enter in i.e. of the compact SUV space is currently densely populated and includes vehicles which have maintained a firm grip on it over a long period of time. The Seltos then is a very important product for Kia as it will pave the path for its future offerings and on this, is what the customers are going to gauge the brand upon.