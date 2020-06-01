Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

The Kia Seltos is facing stiff competition from its cousin, the Hyundai Creta and hence Kia Motors India has decided to add more features to the lower variants of the SUV.

By:Published: June 1, 2020 2:59:34 PM

There were talks about the Kia Seltos getting new features. This had to happen. With the all-new Hyundai Creta gnawing at its feet, Kia Motors India had to take some action. The company has today launched the refreshed Kia Seltos. By refreshed, we don’t mean a facelift but instead a new variant line-up, with more features and some from the higher ones have been trickled down to the lower versions as well. The Kia Seltos was launched last year and is currently one of the hottest selling SUVs in India. Kia Motors India has now taken the opportunity to add a sunroof to the lower variants while at the same time, the UVO connected app now gets additional functions. These include smartwatch connectivity and voice commands. At the same time, two variants of the turbo-petrol engine have been discontinued – GTK manual and GTX 7-DCT. The prices of the SUV still start from Rs 9.89 lakh and go up to Rs 17.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

The refreshed Kia Seltos has got 10 new features. These include an ESS as standard, remote engine start for all automatic variants, Voice Assist function commands like cricket score, Hello Kia, as well as Indian holiday info on HTX, HTX+, GTX, and GTX+ trims. A silver garnish is available around the temperature control unit of the aforementioned variants as well. Kia is also offering a new dual-tone option for the sunroof of the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. A brief of what all features have trickled down to the lower variants is as given below.

Interiors
Sr. No.FeaturesAvailability in older Seltos variantsAdded Variants for features
1Sunroof with LED Room LampHTX+,GTX+HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+
2Rear USB chargerHTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+All Variants
3Metal scuff platesGTK,GTX,GTX+HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+
4Leatherette Gear KnobHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
5Black Leatherette InteriorGTK, GTXGTX, GTX+
6Front Tray USB chargerHTK/HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+All Variants
7Printed Dashboard GarnishGTKHTK+
Exterior
8Dual Muffler DesignHTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Kia India has not changed the engine or transmission options and the Seltos continues to be powered by three powertrains. There are two petrol and one diesel with both manual and automatic options. Competition to the Kia Seltos comes from the Nissan Kicks, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Hyundai Creta.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

Top 5 powerful downsized turbo petrol SUVs in India under Rs 20 lakh: Venue, Seltos, Kicks and more

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to debut on 13-14 June: Alonso, Barrichello, Button sign up

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Lockdown effect on cars: Portable jump starter for cars that can charge devices too

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX BS6 launched: Most affordable 1,000cc sportsbike priced competitively

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Digital engagement crucial for recovery from COVID-19 sales slump: Royal Enfield

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar diesel variants discontinued: Here is why

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: New plan to reduce costs by Rs 167 crore