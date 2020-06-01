Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

The Kia Seltos is facing stiff competition from its cousin, the Hyundai Creta and hence Kia Motors India has decided to add more features to the lower variants of the SUV.

There were talks about the Kia Seltos getting new features. This had to happen. With the all-new Hyundai Creta gnawing at its feet, Kia Motors India had to take some action. The company has today launched the refreshed Kia Seltos. By refreshed, we don’t mean a facelift but instead a new variant line-up, with more features and some from the higher ones have been trickled down to the lower versions as well. The Kia Seltos was launched last year and is currently one of the hottest selling SUVs in India. Kia Motors India has now taken the opportunity to add a sunroof to the lower variants while at the same time, the UVO connected app now gets additional functions. These include smartwatch connectivity and voice commands. At the same time, two variants of the turbo-petrol engine have been discontinued – GTK manual and GTX 7-DCT. The prices of the SUV still start from Rs 9.89 lakh and go up to Rs 17.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

The refreshed Kia Seltos has got 10 new features. These include an ESS as standard, remote engine start for all automatic variants, Voice Assist function commands like cricket score, Hello Kia, as well as Indian holiday info on HTX, HTX+, GTX, and GTX+ trims. A silver garnish is available around the temperature control unit of the aforementioned variants as well. Kia is also offering a new dual-tone option for the sunroof of the HTX+ and GTX+ variants. A brief of what all features have trickled down to the lower variants is as given below.

Interiors Sr. No. Features Availability in older Seltos variants Added Variants for features 1 Sunroof with LED Room Lamp HTX+,GTX+ HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 2 Rear USB charger HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+ All Variants 3 Metal scuff plates GTK,GTX,GTX+ HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 4 Leatherette Gear Knob HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ 5 Black Leatherette Interior GTK, GTX GTX, GTX+ 6 Front Tray USB charger HTK/HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ All Variants 7 Printed Dashboard Garnish GTK HTK+ Exterior 8 Dual Muffler Design HTX /HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Kia India has not changed the engine or transmission options and the Seltos continues to be powered by three powertrains. There are two petrol and one diesel with both manual and automatic options. Competition to the Kia Seltos comes from the Nissan Kicks, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Hyundai Creta.

