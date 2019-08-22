Kia Seltos launched at a shocking Rs 9.69 lakh: Beats Hyundai Creta, MG Hector in pricing

Kia India has launched the Seltos at Rs 9.69 lakh, with the top trim costing Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Seltos is available with two trims - GT Line and HT Line. These have several sub-trims under their umbrella. These include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ and GTK, GTX and GTX+. Needless to say, the GTX+ trims are the top dog. Kia will start the Seltos deliveries later this month while bookings had started quite sometime ago. Kia has close to 265 touch points in India as of now and the plan is to expand rapidly.

We have already reviewed the SUV and you can read all about it here. We found the vehicle to be very good. In fact, it could be the best one in the segment right now. However, we will reserve our comments till we compare the SUV with the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. Top-spec trims of the Seltos will have a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, 8-speaker Bose audio system, head-up display, front parking sensors, electric sunroof, air purifier with perfume diffuser and UVO. The latter helps one to remote start the car, switch on air-conditioning as well as call emergency services.

Watch our video review of Kia Seltos

In terms of engines, there are three to choose from. This includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol that is good for 115hp and 144Nm. There is also a range-topping turbo-petrol that boasts 140hp and 242Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel in the meanwhile produces 115hp and 250Nm. All the engines are BS-VI compliant. A 6-speed manual is standard here while the range of automatics is different with each engine. The 1.5 petrol has a CVT or IVT as Kia calls it, the diesel has a 6-speed torque converter while the turbo petrol has a 7-speed DCT. The claimed mileage of the latter is 16.5kmpl while the manual brings in 16.1kmpl. For the diesel-manual combo, Kia claims an economy number of 21kmpl and 18.0kmpl with the automatic. The petrol-manual will give an efficiency of 16.5kmpl while the automatic tranny will give 0.3kmpl more.