Kia Seltos launch likely on 22 August: Expected price, interiors and specs

Kia make its official public debut in India on June 20, which is when their brand new global product the Kia Seltos made its world premiere.

We now have word that Kia will most likely launch the Seltos in the Indian market on August 22. The Kia Seltos is a compact SUV which will rival the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta and is expected to be priced between Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the world premiere, Kia showcased the final production model of the vehicle and revealed sparse technical details regarding the Seltos for the Indian market. While it is confirmed the Seltos will come with a naturally aspirated petrol and turbo diesel as standard models, Kia will also introduce the GT Line in India with the Seltos which will come with a 1.4-litre turbocharged TGDi petrol engine. Additionally, Kia also confirmed that the Seltos will come with four transmission options which include a 6-speed manual as standard with the petrol and diesel models, in addition to a CVT automatic which will most likely be for the petrol option, and a 6-speed automatic torque converter which will possibly be offered with the diesel variant. The fourth transmission option with the 7-speed DCT automatic twin-clutch set up will be reserved for GT Line turbo petrol model. While technical details are expected to be revealed at launch, the standard petrol and diesel mills are expected to be 1.5-litre 4-cylinder units.

The Kia Seltos will offer three driver modes – Normal, Eco and Sport, in addition to terrain modes – Wet, Mud and Sand which could mean that there could be an AWD version, however, it is unconfirmed if it will be offered in the Indian market. The Seltos’ cabin will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver also gets digital TFT screen flanked by an analogue speedometer and tachometer in the instrument cluster on either side, while it will also get a heads-up display. The Seltos will be offered with automatic climate control, cabin mood lighting, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, Nappa leather upholstery, cooled front seats, sun-shades for the second-row passengers, a sunroof and more.