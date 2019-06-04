Kia Seltos is the name for the SP2i SUV: World premiere on 20th June

The upcoming SP2i concept based mid-size SUV from Kia Motors is going to be called as the Seltos. The Korean car manufacturer has officially revealed the same ahead of the SUV's world premiere which is set to take place on the 20th of June this year. The Kia Seltos takes its inspiration from the Greek Mythology and from 'Celtos' the son of Hercules. Recently, completely undisguised images of the Seltos surfaced on the internet, giving us a detailed idea of what this Hyundai Creta rivalling SUV is going to look like. Not only this, but Kia themselves released teaser sketches of this SUV's interiors as well as exteriors ahead of its debut.

The Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. It is confirmed to launch in India during the second half of 2019. The design sketches released by Kia Motors shows that the Seltos is going to be similar to the Sp2i concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The vehicle comes with a dominating stance and follows Kia's latest design language. On the inside, we expect the Kia Selto to get a wide array of features and creature comforts. The layout of the dashboard along with the material quality is expected to be premium. The feature list, according to the teasers is going to consist of automatic climate control, leather upholstery, steering mounted audio controls, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system to name a few.

Kia Seltos Exterior Sketch

So far, the engine specifications of the Kia Seltos haven't been revealed. However, there have been speculations which state that the Kia Seltos's engine line-up will consist of petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both these units are likely to be 1.5-litre offerings. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic units. There is a good chance that Kia will launch the Seltos with BS-6 spec engine. When launched, the prices of the Kia Seltos are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. With this, in addition, to the Hyundai Creta, this SUV is going to compete against the likes of Nissan Kicks and Tata Harrier.

Kia Seltos Interiors Sketch

Manohar Bhat, Head-Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said that the Seltos is going to redefine the mid-size SUV segment with its eye-catching looks, exclusive segment first features and athletic design. We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally. The car looks absolutely stunning and very closely matches the SP concept we showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. I am confident that Kia Seltos would be an outright favourite when it hits the roads in the next few months.