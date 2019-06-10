Kia Seltos interior spy shots reveal all-black cabin, Bose sound system

Interior spy shots of the upcoming Kia Seltos reveals that the compact SUV might come with an all-black cabin upholstery. A test mule of the Seltos was spotted in Korea by a local publication 'Auto Post' also reveals that this Hyundai Creta rival is going to get a Bose sound system. With the help of these images, it also becomes evident that the Kia Seltos is going to get soft-touch materials on the door pads and piano black finish around the power-window switches.

Recently, Kia had released design sketches of the Seltos' interiors as well as the exteriors. Going by these, it becomes apparent that the cabin will offer a number of features and creature comforts. Expect this car to come with leather upholstery in the top-spec trims, a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, TFT driver's information display, rear air-con vents to name a few. Similarly, it will get LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lamps, and electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels among other features.

Kia Seltos Interiors (Image: Auto Post)

Kia is yet to officially comment on the engine specifications of the Seltos. However, it is clear that this SUV will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol and the diesel unit are going to be 1.5-litre units and these will be offered with manual as well as automatic transmission options. Since the Kia Seltos is going to be launched sometime during the second half of 2019, i.e. closer to the deadline for the implementation of the new emission regulations, it is going to come with BS-6 compliant engines. Competing in the compact SUV segment, with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kick, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among the others, the Kia Seltos is expected to be priced in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Auto Post