Kia Seltos interior spied; New world premier teaser video launched

Scheduled to be officially unveiled on June 20, spy shots of the interior of the Kia Seltos compact SUV have surfaced online as the test mule has been spotted on India roads by The Week. While we are informed that it will get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a twin-pod instrument cluster, with the images some new information has come to light.

The leaked interior images suggest that the Seltos will also get a TFT screen between the two analogue dials to read out additional information about the vehicle like driving range, mileage, odometer, temperature, gear-position indicator and more. The test mule looks like an automatic variant as deciphered from the P/N/R/D symbols on the MID display on the instrument cluster. The final exterior design of the Seltos was leaked earlier last month during the filming of its television commercial in the US, while the vehicle was a left-hand drive, the interior images were at available at the time.

Additionally, the manufacturer has released a new teaser video on their official YouTube channel embedded below. The video shows more design elements and suggests it would be similar to the one spotted in the US. The front will feature a 3d grille with a gloss finish, flanked by the LED headlamps with the DRLs that lead into the top of the grille, diamond cut alloy wheels and the contours of the exterior.

The Seltos is expected to be launched between the Rs 12-16 lakh ex-showroom price bracket as it is likely to get BS6 compliant engines. It will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming MG Hector as well.

Watch the full teaser video of the Kia Seltos World Premiere:

Image Source: The Week