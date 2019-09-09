Kia Seltos GTX Plus DCT and diesel GTX Plus launched: Gets new features

Kia has introduced two new variants for its recently launched compact SUV Seltos. Based on customer feedback, the GTX Plus trim, which gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine is now available with the 7-speed DCT in addition to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Similarly, the diesel derivative also gets a GTX Plus trim which is equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both these variants are priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At the time of the launch, the Seltos' top-spec trims, with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel were only available with manual gearbox options. With the introduction of these two variants, now buyers will not have to sacrifice the convenience of an automatic gearbox for added features and vice-versa.

The Kia Seltos was launched in India last month at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh. With its top-spec trim having an asking price of Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Up until the time of its launch, the Seltos had managed to garner close to 32,000 bookings. And in the first month after its launch, more than 6,000 units of the same were sold in India, which is more than its rivals.

The Kia Seltos is currently available with three engine options, all BS-6 compliant. The petrol line-up includes a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit along with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated motor. The diesel line-up comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit. All these power units come as standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT automatic, the 1.5-litre petrol gets a CVT automatic while the 1.5-litre diesel gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox on select variants.

The Kia Seltos gets several segment-first features such as a head-up display, ventilated seats, built-in air-purifier, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system to name a few. It even gets a 360-degree surround-view camera, front parking sensors, UVO connected car system among others.