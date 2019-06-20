Kia Seltos Global Unveil Live Updates: Kia Motors’ first car for Indian market to launch this year

Kia Motors is all set to make its global debut in just a few hours in New Delhi. Kia Seltos will be the very first Kia car to launch in India. Kia Motors is a subsidiary of Hyundai and the Seltos is a compact SUV based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta. Poised to operate as a separate entity in India, Kia has set up a manufacturing plant in the state of Andhra Pradesh where it will produce the Seltos.

Kia Motors has officially announced that it plans to launch five more products in India, after the Seltos, within the next three years. These new launches will take place at a gap of six months each. As for today’s big unveil, Express Drives is at the venue to bring you details fresh from the event.