Kia Seltos’ first production model rolls out from Anantapura plant: India launch on 22 August

Kia Seltos, the first car to be introduced in India by Kia Motors, finally had its first production model roll out from the South Korean car manufacturer’s facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Kia Motors Anantpur facility, which is spread in an area of 536- acres, is capable of producing 300,000 units annually. The trial production of the Kia Seltos was started in January this year and the pre-bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Kia’s plant in India is the manufacturer's 15th manufacturing facility globally.

"Kia Motors will grow with Andhra Pradesh with a car that has been crafted for India. Our goal is to elevate the skills of the local workforce so they can contribute to their own and Kia Motors’ growth". - Kookyun Shim, MD and CEO

HE Shin Bongkil, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, congratulated Kia Motors for the rollout of its first car in India, saying that Korea-India trade relations are surging ahead.

Kia Seltos will be launched in India in two variants - GT Line and Tech Line. The engine line-up will include a 1.5-litre diesel, 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol, with options of a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, a CVT along with a 7-speed DCT. All the engine options of the Kia Seltos will be BS-VI compliant.

Besides, Kia Seltos will also offer three driving modes - Sports, Normal and Eco. In addition to this, it will also get three traction modes - Mud, Snow/Wet and Sand.

The all-new Kia will boast of all LED lighting and 17-inch alloy wheels. The GT trim will have on offer some distinguishing features like red callipers and red accents on the side cladding. On the inside, the Seltos will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient mood lighting, leatherette seats (Sports seats in GT Line), 2-step reclining rear seats, 60:40 split with adjustable rear centre headrest, ventilated front seats, driver power seat, sporty D-Cut steering wheel, and several other comfort & convenience features of which some are segment-first.

In addition to this, the Kia Seltos will also offer UVO connect system which will offer up to 37 connected car features. The Seltos will be offered in eight different single tone colour options. These include red, black, pearl white, orange, blue, grey, silver and clear white. There will also be dual-tone colour options on offer.

In its segment, Kia Seltos competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and MG Hector. Expect the Seltos to be priced at about Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.