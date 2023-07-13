Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Specs, design, features comparison

Honda will be making a return to the SUV segment with the launch of Elevate after three years, whereas Kia will be updating the Seltos with a mid-life facelift four years after its India debut.

The Indian SUV market is booming with new models, especially in the mid-size segment. Two of the most highly anticipated launches in this segment in the near future are Honda Elevate and the facelifted Kia Seltos. While both SUVs have already been revealed in their entirety, prices of both models are yet to be announced.

Let us look at how both these SUVs fare against each other.

Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Design

Both the Seltos facelift and the Honda Elevate receive unique exterior design. While Seltos looks sportier and more dynamic, Elevate opts for a more sophisticated style. The Korean gets sharper visual details like a more aggressive tiger nose grille flanked by revised headlamps clusters featuring new LED DRLs.

On the other hand, the Japanese SUV gets a squarish all-black front grille headlined by a thick chrome trim connecting the rectangular twin-projector LED headlamps. When it comes to side profile, the Elevate looks clean and understated as compared to the sharp creases of Seltos. Both cars get generous amounts of chrome and side cladding to enhance their premium appeal as well as their SUV stance.

Honda Elevate highlights

At the rear, both Seltos and Elevate flaunt wraparound LED taillamps connected across the width of the tailgate and chunky skid plate on the bumper. Yet, both appear very distinct in their looks. While Elevate rolls on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the new Seltos gets 18-inch machined alloys in higher trims that accentuates its road presence.

Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Features

The updated Seltos and Honda Elevate both boast of a rich equipment with common features such as wireless phone charger, all-LED illumination, automatic headlamps, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, auto IRVM, etc.

However, Seltos gets a few tricks up its sleeve including tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, a premium 8-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, as well as a fully digital instrument console as compared to a semi-digital unit offered in Elevate.

Kia Seltos highlights

In terms of safety, both SUVs offer common features such as six airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability management, and emergency stop signal. More importantly, the updated Seltos and the Elevate offer active safety features under their respective ADAS packages including adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, forward collision warning, emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and to name a few.

Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Dimensions

While Seltos is longer and taller than Elevate, the latter is marginally taller than the former. Further, the Japanese offers a longer wheelbase of 2,650mm as opposed to 2,6100mm offered by its Korean counterpart. Elevate also gets a larger 458 litre boot space in comparison to Seltos which gets a 433 litre boot.

Measurements Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Length 4,365mm 4,312mm Width 1,800mm 1,790mm Height 1,645mm 1,650mm Wheelbase 2,610mm 2,650mm Boot space 433 litres 458 litres

Kia Seltos facelift Vs Honda Elevate: Engine specs

Honda Elevate comes with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that kicks out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. This unit can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Specification Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol

1.5-litre turbo petrol

1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre NA petrol Power 114 bhp

158 bhp

114 bhp 114 bhp Torque 144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm 145 Nm

On the other hand, Kia offers a wide range of engine and gearbox combinations. Seltos gets three engine options– a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Kia offers as many as three transmission options including a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed clutchless iMT, a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.