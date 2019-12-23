Kia Seltos Electric under development: Could share battery, motor with Hyundai Kona EV!

The Kia Seltos is currently enjoying massive success in the Indian market. Not only this, but it is also doing a stellar job for the South Korean automaker in its home country. According to a recent report published in a South Korean publication etnews.com, Kia Motors is currently working on an electric version of the Seltos SUV. The report also states that the carmaker has already commenced testing the prototype of the same and that it is likely to share its electric motor and battery specifications with the Hyundai Kona EV and the Kia Soul EV. This will swell the electric vehicle portfolio of the Hyundai, Kia's parent company to three.

The Hyundai Kona EV comes with two different battery pack options. These include a 64 kWh and a 39.8 kWh option. The India-spec version gets the later. The Seltos EV, just like the Kona EV, will have identical exterior design as that of the standard model. However, there will be minor cosmetic changes which will differentiate it with the same. Not only in terms of exteriors but the interiors of the same are also going to be identical. Kia Motors hasn't revealed any official word in this regard.

The Kia Seltos EV is likely to go on sale in the Asian markets as well and could make its way to Indian as well. If launched, it will fall in the same price range as that of the Hyundai Kona EV. At the moment, apart from the Kona EV, India does not have any other long-range electric SUV on sale. However, soon, it will be joined by the MG ZS EV, which is set to make its debut sometime during the first half of 2020.

