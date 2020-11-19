Kia Seltos diesel recalled in India: Know if your’s is affected

The Kia Seltos has been recalled in India due to a faulty fuel pump. The component is said to be replaced for the affected model at no expense to the customer.

Kia Motors India has issued a recall to its dealer network as reported by Team-BHP. The automotive forum claims that the Kia Seltos SUV is being recalled due to a faulty fuel pump. The recall only affects the diesel variants of the Seltos. The batch of vehicles affected includes the units manufactured between October 1, 2019, and March 13, 2020. It is being reported that Kia has not contacted customers proactively. The information of the recall is being spread between Kia Seltos owners. The “Technical Service Bulletin” issued by KMI is dated October 5, 2020. It describes the procedure to inspect and replace the fuel pump in diesel vehicles. The automaker suggests symptoms of a faulty fuel pump could lead to vehicle vibration and low pick-up, vehicle not starting. The automaker highlights to inspect the fuel pump and replace if found to be defective as the remedy.

The specific part number in question is the 31120Q6910QQK as the fuel pump assembly. The affected models of the 1.5-litre turbo diesel-powered Kia Seltos were equipped with the said part. If found faulty, it is to be replaced by the manufacturer under the warranty at no cost to the consumer. However, it is reported that if the part is not found to be faulty, it will not be replaced.

The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019. The Seltos was introduced in India with two petrol engines — 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and the 1.4-litre turbo-GDI engine. Additionally, a diesel variant is also available in the form of the 1.5-litre CRDI turbocharged variant. It is the same unit which is available with the Hyundai Venue, Creta and Verna. However, all of these models were launched much later, meaning that they are unlikely to be affected.

Source: Team-BHP

