Kia Seltos scores 5 stars in the latest crash test conducted by ANCAP!

In the latest crash tests conducted by ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program), the Kia Seltos has scored an impressive five-star safety rating. The rating is applicable to the Australian-spec version of the Seltos which was launched on the island nation back in October 2019. The vehicle scored 85 per cent in adult occupant protection, 83 per cent in child occupant protection, 61 per cent in vulnerable road user protection and 70 per cent in safety assist categories. It should be clarified at this point that the Australian-spec Kia Seltos comes with better safety equipment in comparison to the India-spec model. Not only this but the safety regulations in Australian are much more stringent in comparison to our country as well.

The five-star safety rating awarded to the Kia Seltos is applicable across its variant line-up sold in Australia. It comes as standard with radar-based autonomous braking as standard along with other driver-assist systems which are not offered in India. The India-spec model comes with ABS with EBD, six airbags, a 360-degree surround-view camera along with other standard safety features warranted under the new regulations.

The Kia Seltos has turned out to be a blockbuster product for Kia Motors globally. In India, with the help of Seltos alone, Kia Motors has now become the fourth-largest carmaker. Kia has received more than 60,000 bookings for this compact SUV and last month, the Seltos was the best selling utility vehicle in the Indian market. In India, the Seltos comes with petrol as well as diesel engine options. There are four-different transmission options on offer as well. Prices of the Kia Seltos in India falls in the range of Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

ANCAP also recently conducted a crash test for the Hyundai Venue. In this, the Australian-spec Venue, which is not only better equipped but slightly longer than the Indian-spec version, scored four-stars.