Kia Seltos claimed mileage, feature list, dimensions officially revealed ahead of launch

The Kia Seltos compact SUV is going to launch in India on August 22nd in India. Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, the engine specs, claimed mileages, dimensions as well as the feature list of this compact SUV have been revealed. Kia Motors had already confirmed that the Seltos is going to come with three different engine options. These will include two petrol and one diesel derivative.

The petrol engine line-up of the Seltos comprises of a 1.4-litre, turbocharged unit which is capable of producing 140 hp of power along with 242 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated gasoline unit as well which good for 115 hp along with 144 Nm of peak torque. The diesel derivatives of the Kia Seltos are going to get a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. This engine can produce 115 hp along with 250 Nm of peak torque. All of these are going to be BS-6 compliant.

The 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox along with a 7-speed DCT automatic. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will also get a 6-speed manual gearbox in addition to a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Talking about the fuel efficiency, the 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine of the Kia Seltos promises a claimed mileage of 16.5 km/l with the DCT automatic and 16.1 km/l with the manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol engine offers claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 16.8 km/l with the CVT automatic and 16.5 km/l with the manual gearbox. Similarly, the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Seltos has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 21.0 km/l with the manual gearbox and 18.0 km/l with the torque converter automatic.

The Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,620 mm in height. This compact SUV has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. It will offer 433-litres of boot space.

The Kia Seltos is going to offer a plethora of features and creature comforts. It is going to come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear sunshade curtain, tyre pressure monitoring system, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, UVO connected car system with 37 features, Bose 8-speaker music system, traction control system (Sand, Mud, Wet) and heads up display among others.