Kia Seltos bookings cross 50,000: 13,990 units sold till now!

Its been two months since the launch of the Kia Seltos in India. The compact SUV, which competes against the likes of Hyundai Creta, is currently in huge demand. For the month of September 2019, Kia Motors sold 7,554 units of the Seltos in India. Since its launch, 13,990 units of the compact SUV has been in India. As of now, a total of 50,000 bookings have been registered for the Seltos. At the moment, this SUV has dethroned the previous segment leader Hyundai Creta.

The Prices of the Kia Seltos ranges from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol engine line-up of the Seltos comprises of a 1.4-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit. This engine is capable of churning out 140 hp of power along with 242 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated motor on offer as well. This engine is capable of churning out 115 nm of peak torque along with 144 Nm of peak torque.

The diesel derivative of the Kia Seltos comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 115 hp of power along with 250 Nm of peak torque.

All these engines get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard across the range. The 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol gets a 7-speed DCT automatic while the 1.5-litre petrol engine comes with a CVT automatic. The 1.5-litre, diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

One of the main reasons for such a huge demand for the Kia Seltos is its aggressive prices, in addition to an expansive feature list. It comes with a head-up display, disc brakes on all four wheels, UVO connected car app, LED headlamps, 6-airbags, leather upholstery, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers among others.

The Kia Seltos compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.