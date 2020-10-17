Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched: Price, features, specs and all details

The limited-edition Seltos comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos, and its length has been increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos.

The Seltos, by Kia Motors, is possibly one of the most successful cars in the Indian automotive history. On Friday, Kia Motors India launched the Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone. The limited edition Seltos is available exclusively in the HTX trim, at a price starting Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos, and its length has been increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos.

Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India, said, “The Seltos laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Anniversary Edition not only celebrates its success, but also the love that we have received from our customers.”.

