Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

The Kia Seltos anniversary edition is limited to only 6,000 units, and will be available in unique paint schemes as well as petrol and diesel engines.

Its been little more than a year since Kia Motors set foot in India. The brand has since then established itself firmly. It has added to its portfolio with the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. Kia is now known to be a modern SUV maker with all the right boxes ticked. Now, the Korean carmaker has rolled out the Kia Seltos anniversary edition. The Seltos anniversary edition is limited to only 6,000 units. It is based on the HTX trim which is the top-spec one for the 1.5-litre engines. The starting price is Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Only 6,000 units are available and its a first come first serve basis. Changes over the regular model include a monotone and three dual-tone paint schemes. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours – Aurora Black Pearl colour, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

Other new bits include the 17-inch black alloys, tusk-shaped skid plates, tangerine fog lamp bezels, black upholstery with leatherette seats and a remote start for the manual transmission. Mechanically, the car has been elongated by 60mm. There is also the 1st Anniversary Edition badge that is there on the car. The petrol engine gets the option of both manual as well as CVT whereas the diesel is available only with a 6-speed manual. The petrol automatic is for Rs 14.75 lakh whereas the diesel manual costs Rs 10,000 more over the former. These prices are Rs 40,000 over that of the corresponding regular trims.

Kia sells more than 9,000 units of the Seltos every month. The Seltos has proven its mettle in our market and has brought with it an unseen list of features in this segment. It rivals the likes of the Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta and even the base versions of the Tata Harrier.

