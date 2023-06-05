Kia Seltos achieves 5 lakh sales milestone within four years of launch

Kia Seltos has achieved the 5 lakh sales milestone within four years of its India debut. The company will soon introduce the facelifted Seltos as well with design tweaks and new features.

Kia India today announced that its best-selling SUV, Seltos, has managed to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone within four years of its debut. The Kia Seltos was launched in India in August 2019 and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit product for the company. This mid-size sport utility vehicle contributed around 55 percent to the company’s overall sales, including domestic retail and exports.

Here’s what the company said about this achievement:

Commenting on the announcement, Tae-jin Park, MD & CEO of Kia India said, “The success of Seltos is a celebration of the extraordinary, an ode to the indomitable human spirit that refuses to settle for anything less than brilliance. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets innovation, and dreams meet reality. With Seltos, we have crafted a revolutionary driving companion that has captured the hearts and garnered the respect of more than 5,00,000 valued customers.”

He further added, “It is an incredibly emotional moment for us as we witness Seltos’ incredible journey, evolving from a daring newcomer to an iconic symbol of badassery. With total sales of about 27,159 units during the first quarter of 2023, the Kia Seltos continues to sell an average monthly over 9000 units even when there are multiple new innovations in the segment.”

Kia Seltos facelift (international-spec)

Kia Seltos facelift: India launch soon

Kia India is soon planning to introduce the facelifted version of the Seltos. The Kia Seltos facelift will sport updated styling with a revised front fascia and more features. It will also get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Mechanically, the India-spec Seltos will remain identical to the current model but will get a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine instead of the 1.4-litre unit.

