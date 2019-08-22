Kia Seltos 2019 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Kia Seltos Price in India Live Updates: Kia Motors will be officially entering the Indian market today. Hyundai's sister company from Korea will be launching their first model in India, the Kia Seltos and it is said to be competitively priced and it will offer a long list of segment-first features. The Kia Seltos will rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta. Kia will introduce the Seltos with two petrol engines and a diesel offering with four transmission options which include manual and automatic gearboxes. The Kia Seltos will offer driving modes and even offroad modes in select few models and w long list of colour options and dual-tone exterior colour options will also be available. The Seltos will also offer many interior trim options. The Kia Seltos is expected to be priced from Rs 11-17 lakh ex-showroom. Stay tuned to find out more details about the Kia Seltos and the official prices.

Read More