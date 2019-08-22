Kia Seltos Price in India Live Updates: Kia Motors will be officially entering the Indian market today. Hyundai's sister company from Korea will be launching their first model in India, the Kia Seltos and it is said to be competitively priced and it will offer a long list of segment-first features. The Kia Seltos will rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the Hyundai Creta. Kia will introduce the Seltos with two petrol engines and a diesel offering with four transmission options which include manual and automatic gearboxes. The Kia Seltos will offer driving modes and even offroad modes in select few models and w long list of colour options and dual-tone exterior colour options will also be available. The Seltos will also offer many interior trim options. The Kia Seltos is expected to be priced from Rs 11-17 lakh ex-showroom. Stay tuned to find out more details about the Kia Seltos and the official prices.
Kia Seltos 2019 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images
2019 Kia Seltos Launch Live, Kia Seltos Price Live Updates: The brand new Kia Seltos will Enter India today to take on the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the ever-popular Hyundai Creta, Kia has hinted that the Seltos will be priced competitively, so stay tuned to be updated when the price is announced today.
By: Rahul Kapoor | Updated: August 22, 2019 8:06 am
Read More
Highlights