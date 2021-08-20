Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales mark, 1.5 lakh connected cars sold in 2 years

Of the 1.5 lakh connected cars, Kia Seltos remains the frontrunner contributing over 78 percent, Kia Sonet accounts for over 19 percent of the total connected Kia sales.

Kia India is marking its two years of operation in the country. After having announced that it became the fastest carmaker to cross the three lakh sales mark in India, today the manufacturer announced that the Kia Seltos crossed the two lakh sales mark. The Seltos contributes 66 percent to the South Korean manufacturer’s total sales. The company also confirmed that it has now sold 1.5 lakh connected cars.

While 58 percent of sales of the Seltos comes from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to more than 35 percent. The Seltos customers also show an inclination towards the diesel powertrain, which adds a healthy 45% to the overall matrix. The manufacturer states that the newly launched iMT variant of the Seltos has also seen a lot of traction in less than four months of its launch.

Of the 1.5 lakh connected cars, Seltos remains the frontrunner contributing over 78 percent, the Sonet accounts for over 19 percent of the total connected Kia sales. The Seltos HTX 1.5 petrol variant has been the customers’ preference.

The Indian PV market is undergoing a transformation due to changing customer trends, increased desire for the latest features, and cutting-edge connected-car technology. We have made a conscious decision to launch game-changing products in popular segments introducing customers to a whole new experience of owning a Kia. Witnessing such immense love and trust for brand Kia in just two years is truly humbling for us, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said.

