Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

The Kia connected car insurance is being offered by Bajaj Allianz and ICICI Lombard GIC. This will help customers to leverage Kia's connected car system as well as claim settlements on a priority.

Kia Motors India which started doing business less than 10 months ago has now reported that they have sold more than 50,000 internet cars. These cars comprise the Kia Seltos as well as the Kia Carnival. Considering that the connected car experience comes only with the top variants, it is commendable that Kia as a new carmaker in India has got customers lapping the cars. Kia says that no other car manufacturer in India has managed to do this feat and in just 10 months. Others who sell connected cars in India include Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and MG Motors. Kia’s connected car tech is called as UVO and involves an embedded SIM that ensures that the owner knows most of the details of the car even when he is away. One can also remotely ask the ECU to start the engine, switch on the AC or open sunroof.

While the UVO system initially had 37 smart features, the company claims that it has now updated it to have more than 50+ additions. Once inside the car, one can simply say “Hello Kia” and wake up the system. It can perform tasks like give out weather information, calling a contact, climate control, media navigation, cricket score and much more. Through a smartwatch as well, one can connect to the UVO system. Customers can additionally remotely immobilise their stolen car. If the car has been involved in a crash, the UVO system sends a notification to the nearby hospital as well as friends and family. Through the UVO system, one can also instruct the car to maintain the AQI in the cabin.

