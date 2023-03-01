Kia sells 76,904 units of Carens since launch, registers 35% growth in Feb 2023

Kia sold 24,600 units in February 2023, registering a growth of 35.8 percent, against the industry’s growth of 10 percent.

Kia continues its growth momentum, registering 24,600 unit domestic sales in February 2023. The company recorded one of the highest growths of 35.8 percent compared to 18,121 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The Kia Sonet becomes the top contributor with 9,836 unit dispatches, followed by the Seltos with 8,012 unit sales. Marking its one-year launch in India, Carens kept a steady performance, with sales of 6,248 units in the last month. The Carnival, too, maintained its healthy performance with the contribution of 504 units to Kia India’s February sales figure.

Celebrating one year of the launch of Carens, the company has sold 76,904 units of the model, at an average of almost 6,000 units a month. The fourth product from the company’s stable, the Carens, in CY2022, registered 62,756 unit sales and was among the top 10 UVs sold in the year.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar – National Head, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “With continued support from our esteemed customers, Kia has recorded another successful sales run in the month of February. Achieving 35.8 percent growth against the industry’s growth of 10 percent shows the love and confidence the Indian consumers have for the brand.”

He added, “Our continued efforts to delight customers reflect in our sales figures every month across our product offerings. Kia India is known for developing products that create benchmarks in their segment and the industry, and the Carens is another example. We developed Carens sighting the need gap in the family mover segment, making it exciting with striking design, practicality, and comfort along with fun to drive elements.“

Since its inception in August 2019, the brand has sold more than 6.75 lakh units of cars in the domestic market and exported 1.9 lakh units to 95 countries.