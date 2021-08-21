Kia sells 1.5 lakh connected cars

Many carmakers now offer connected-car technology

By:August 21, 2021 6:07 AM

On Friday, Kia India announced that it has sold over 2 lakh units of the first vehicle it launched in India, the Seltos, in 2019. The company added it leads in sales of ‘connected cars’ in the country, having sold 1.5 lakh such cars.

Of these 1.5 lakh connected cars sold, a lion’s share has been contributed by the Seltos (78 per cent), followed by the Sonet (19 per cent).

Of late, connected cars—these have an inbuilt eSIM, and features such as voice-based navigation, voice-assisted phone calls, in-car air quality monitoring, remote engine start, and so on; these are also capable of over-the-air software updates, just like your smartphone—are getting popular, and there are lakhs of such cars running on Indian roads.

Other players

While Kia’s connected car technology is called the UVO, Hyundai has the Blue Link. It’s being offered in six models—i20, Venue, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Verna.

The Honda City comes with Alexa remote capabilities (this connected feature is not an option in the City, but is standard).

Last year Ford introduced its connectivity solution FordPass as a standard feature across all its models and variants. All BS6 Ford cars get a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device that facilitates real-time information exchange—like vehicle health alerts and location, fuel information, and so on—between the car and the FordPass app.

Tata Motors has developed a tech called the iRA (Intelligent Real time Assist).

MG Motor’s tech is called the iSMART (developed by MG in partnership with Microsoft, Adobe, Unlimit, SAP, Cisco, Gaana, TomTom and Nuance). It’s available in select variant of all models.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales mark, 1.5 lakh connected cars sold in 2 years

Kia Seltos crosses 2 lakh sales mark, 1.5 lakh connected cars sold in 2 years

Simple One electric scooter gathers over 30,000 bookings: Range, price, deliveries

Simple One electric scooter gathers over 30,000 bookings: Range, price, deliveries

Honda Motorcycle to expand network by 1,000 touchpoints in next three years

Honda Motorcycle to expand network by 1,000 touchpoints in next three years

RACEnergy raises $1.3 million funding led by Micelio Fund and growX ventures

RACEnergy raises $1.3 million funding led by Micelio Fund and growX ventures

Vespa 75th anniversary edition launched: New features of this Rs 1.4 lakh rupee scooter explained

Vespa 75th anniversary edition launched: New features of this Rs 1.4 lakh rupee scooter explained

Honda’s most affordable ADV CB200X launched at Rs 1.44 lakh

Honda’s most affordable ADV CB200X launched at Rs 1.44 lakh

2021 Honda NX200 India Launch LIVE: Hornet 2.0-based XPulse, Himalayan rivalling ADV

2021 Honda NX200 India Launch LIVE: Hornet 2.0-based XPulse, Himalayan rivalling ADV

Honda's most affordable ADV NX200 India launch tomorrow: To rival XPulse, Himalayan

Honda's most affordable ADV NX200 India launch tomorrow: To rival XPulse, Himalayan

Mercedes-EQ win Formula E World Championship, to leave Formula E after 2022

Mercedes-EQ win Formula E World Championship, to leave Formula E after 2022

MG Astor’s AI tech explained - Is AI the future in car technology?

MG Astor’s AI tech explained - Is AI the future in car technology?

Volkswagen Taigun pre-booking open for all: Here is what you have to pay

Volkswagen Taigun pre-booking open for all: Here is what you have to pay

2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

2021 Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs 6.32 lakh: Engine, variants, colours

New 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed ahead of 31st August launch: Expected price, range, details

New 2021 Tata Tigor EV revealed ahead of 31st August launch: Expected price, range, details

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive Review: Making India Proud

Mahindra XUV700 Test Drive Review: Making India Proud

EV Charging Infrastructure in India | Challenges and Opportunities

EV Charging Infrastructure in India | Challenges and Opportunities

Aeris-RevFin to roll out IoT-enabled EVs over next 4 years: Roadmap, challenges, investment & more

Aeris-RevFin to roll out IoT-enabled EVs over next 4 years: Roadmap, challenges, investment & more

Datsun India August offers: Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Go, redi-Go

Datsun India August offers: Up to Rs 40,000 discount on Go, redi-Go

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

New Honda Amaze launch tomorrow: Interior & exterior upgrades, expected price

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan

Audi e-tron GT India launch soon: Teaser released for new electric luxury sedan