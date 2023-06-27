Kia recalls over 30,000 Carens MPV: Find out why

Due to a faulty instrument cluster, Kia India has decided to recall Carens MPV. This is the company’s second recall in one year.

Kia has recalled more than 30,000 units of the Carens. The South Korean car manufacturer stated that due to a facility instrument console, the company has decided to recall a total of 30,297 Carens manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023.

Kia Carens: Instrument Cluster Malfunction

Kia has voluntarily issued a recall of Carens MPV due to a faulty instrument cluster as it suffered from booting-up glitches. As a result, the 12.5-inch driver’s console would go blank. Kia believes that the faulty units were manufactured between September 2022 to February 2023. The company will directly reach out to the owners and provide the software update at no cost.

Kia India said in an official statement, “As a responsible corporate, the company conducts regular checks and rigorous testing of components, governed by Kia’s global standard. The company has initiated the recall campaign for vehicle inspection and, if required, a free-of-cost software update”.

Kia Carens: October 2022 recall

Last October, Kia voluntarily recalled 44,174 units of the Carens MPV to inspect any potential error in the airbag control module (ACU) software. At that time Kia India had stated that the company had issued a voluntary recall for inspection and if need be a software update would be provided free of cost.

