Kia Optima sedan spied testing in India: Skoda Octavia rival launch expected in 2020

South Korea based Kia Motors made a staggering entry in India at Auto Expo 2018 and showcased its entire range of products at the biennial event. Now, the Kia Optima sedan has been snapped testing in India recently by folks at Carwale. The completely undisguised test mule has been spotted testing with a red registration number plate and only the rear end of the car is visible in the spy image. The Kia logo is positioned at the center of the boot lid and the car gets a pair of sporty-looking LED tail lamps. The rear bottom gets black cladding that neatly accommodates the exhaust port. The front end of the Kia Optima is not visible in the image but one can safely assume that the car will come with the company's signature grille up front that you can see in all Kia models. The car gets dual LED projector headlamps along with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bumper of the car has been designed keeping sporty intent in mind and it makes the Optima look bolder.

Kia Optima sedan spied in India

The interiors of the Kia Optima get features like a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. If you are an audiophile, you will love the Harmon Kardon music system that comes with a 10-speaker set up. Internationally, the Kia Optima gets power from three petrol engine options with no diesel motor on offer as of now. These include a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated unit along with a 1.6-litre and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Watch our Kia Rio video review here:

If launched in India, the Kia Optima might get a 1.6-litre diesel engine, the same unit that powers the India-spec Hyundai Elantra. Gearbox options for the India-bound Kia Optima will likely include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Currently, there is no clarity whether Kia Motors will launch the Optima in India. In case the Optima arrives here, it will lock horns against the likes of Skoda Octavia and the Toyota Corolla Altis. More details on the Kia Optima expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Carwale