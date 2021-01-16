Kia has a new logo, purpose and strategy

Removing the ‘Motors’ from its name (previously, ‘Kia Motors Corporation’), Kia will expand into new and emerging businesses are as by creating innovative mobility products and services to improve customers' daily lives.

On Friday, Kia announced its new brand purpose and ambitions for the future during a digital showcase event. Supported by a new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’, Kia revealed new details of a strategy that will see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers across the world. Signalling the brand breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model, Kia has announced a new corporate name.

Removing the ‘Motors’ from its name (previously, ‘Kia Motors Corporation’), Kia will expand into new and emerging businesses are as by creating innovative mobility products and services to improve customers’ daily lives.

Ho Sung Song, president & CEO of Kia Corporation, said: “At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally. Today, we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.