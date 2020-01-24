Kia Motors sub-compact SUV design sketch revealed: Global unveil at 2020 Auto Expo

Kia Motors India has released the design sketches of the new upcoming sub-compact SUV which will make its global debut during the 2020 Auto Expo starting 7th February. Codenamed QYI, the new subcompact SUV will be Kia's third car to launch in India - the first two being the Seltos and Carnival of which the Seltos has grown so popular that it elevated Kia Motors India to the country's fourth-largest car manufacturer single-handedly. Now, Kia hopes to repeat a similar success story in the soft-roaders with SUV-styling segment that has ever been so popular in India.

Kia's new subcompact SUV will be based on the Hyundai Venue platform and is likely to share the engine lineup with it as well. The petrol variants would have the option of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit in the lower-sped variants. The diesel variant would get a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine.

Kia’s subcompact SUV will be sharing a significant amount of equipment with the Hyundai Venue, however, it will feature Kia’s distinctive design with the tiger-nose signature front grille at the front. The grille will be flanked the split design headlamps, although they won't be placed as far apart like in the Venue.

The headlamps will feature similar kinds of modules with ice-cube elements like the Seltos. Kia is likely to offer a GT-Line of the model as well as its sports allow wheels which are identical in design to the GT-Line spec of the Seltos.

Internally called Kia QYI, it is expected to carry a similar price tag as the Hyundai Venue and would hence compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon. Kia Motors India had announced previously that it would launch a new product every six months until 2022. Based on this, the Carnival MPV is scheduled to launch at the 2020 Auto Expo on 5th January and so we could expect the subcompact SUV to launch by the second half of this year.