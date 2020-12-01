Kia Motors reports 50% sales growth in November: Sonet best-selling compact SUV again

With 50% Y-o-Y growth, Kia Motors India sold 21,022 units in the month of November 2020. Kia Sonet reclaims the top spot in the compact SUV segment with 11,417 unit sales.

By:December 1, 2020 3:16 PM

Announcing its sales numbers for the month of November 2020, Kia Motors India announced today that Kia Sonet has continued to remain on the top spot in the compact SUV segment in India. The manufacturer registered total sales of 21,022 units in November 2020, with the Sonet selling a total of 11,417 units. The company posted a robust growth of 50% over the same period last year. Kia Seltos too maintained its positive run in the Indian market with 9,205 units sold in November 2020.

Not only urban, but customers from tier II, III, and IV markets too are acknowledging the need for personal mobility to maintain personal safety, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India, said.

Also read: Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

“While there is still a lot of uncertainty in the market due to the pandemic, the overall consumer sentiment has significantly improved and we are all prepared to offer a safe and hassle-free ownership experience to our customers. We are expecting the market sentiment to improve more in the coming months and we are confident that we will be able to continue this positive momentum in the future as well.”

Kia Motors India last month announced that the Sonet received over 50,000 bookings within two months of opening of bookings on 20 August 2020. The company states that Sonet gathered an average of two orders every three minutes since it started accepting bookings. In September 2020, 9,266 units of the Sonet were dispatched, making it a segment-leader within 12 days of its price announcement and market launch. Of the engine variants, 1.0L and 1.2L petrol account for 60 percent of the bookings, with the balance taken up by the 1.5L CRDi

