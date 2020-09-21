Kia Motors launches ‘KiaMobility’ rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

In Korea, Kia operates the ‘Kia Flex’ vehicle subscription program, with a fleet of up to 200 vehicles. In Europe, the company established ‘WiBLE’ car-sharing service in 2018 to enable users to rent vehicles.

By:September 21, 2020 4:04 PM
kia rental kiamobility

Kia Motors has launched a new mobility service, ‘KiaMobility’ – a dealer-led car service that allows users to rent vehicles from dealers for as low as a day or up to one year. Kia developed its own fleet management platform for the mobility service, and it is designed to provide personalised service for customers to reserve vehicles of their choice, pay via a mobile app, and visit the dealer for pick-up and drop-off of the vehicles, which undergo thorough sanitisation.

‘KiaMobility’ is first being launched today at 16 locations through dealerships in Italy and Russia. Kia plans to expand the service next year in Europe and other regions such as Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Kia announced its shift to become a provider of personalised and sustainable mobility services under the ‘Plan S’ strategy it revealed in January. The plan outlined the company’s intentions to develop a diverse range of mobility services and popularise electric vehicles worldwide.

Also read: Kia ‘CV’ electric crossover to launch next year: 7 new EVs under Kia’s global strategy by 2027

Last week, Kia Motors took the wraps off its new subcompact SUV Sonet in India. Manufactured at Kia’s Anantpura facility for sale in India, the Sonet will be exported to international markets as well. An Internet-connected car like Kia Seltos and Carnival, the Sonet is the second car in India to offer a clutchless manual transmission, (after the Hyundai Venue).

Kia also recently announced its global EV strategy under which it will be launching seven new electric vehicles by 2027, the first of which will be an electric crossover internally called CV. Furthermore, Kia aims to achieve 25 percent of its global sales to come from electric vehicles by 2029.

