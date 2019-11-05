Kia Motors blazes to India’s top 5 carmakers list: Seltos highest-selling SUV in segment

Kia Motors India today announced that it has now entered the top 5 carmakers list in the country after posting a healthy festive month sales figure. Kia's first product to launch in India, the Seltos registered sales of 12,850 units in the month of October 2019. Since its launch in August 2019, Kia has sold a total of 26,840 units of the Seltos within 70 days. With a single product on retail in the country, Kia is now the fifth largest car manufacturer in India.

Kia Motors India says that over 60,000 bookings for the Seltos have been registered so far and to ensure timely delivery, the manufacturer has started the second shift to ramp up production at its production facility in Anantapur. The manufacturer also noted that bookings for the Seltos will remain open as the brand’s plant is fully capable of meeting the rising demand for the Seltos.

Kia Seltos was launched in August at a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh for the base trim and Rs 15.99 lakh for the top-spec version. It is broadly categorised in two trims - GT Line and HT Line - and further has several sub-trims, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+, and GTK, GTX and GTX+.

The Seltos is available with three engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol that is good for 115 hp and 144 Nm and a turbo-petrol that boasts of 140 hp and 242 Nm. The diesel trim is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 115 hp and 250 Nm. All the engines are BS-VI compliant.

Transmission options include a six-speed manual as standard, while the range of automatics is different with each engine. The 1.5 petrol has a CVT or IVT as Kia calls it, the diesel has a six-speed torque converter while the turbo petrol has a seven-speed DCT.

Top-spec trims of the Seltos come with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, electronically-operated driver seat, eight-speaker Bose audio system, head-up display, front parking sensors, electric sunroof, air purifier with perfume diffuser and UVO smartphone app, through which users can remote start their car, switch on air-conditioning and call emergency services as well.