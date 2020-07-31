Kia Motors India races to fastest 1 lakh sales ever with Seltos: Sonet coming soon

Thanks to the success of the Seltos, Kia Motors India has reached the 1 lakh vehicle sales milestone within a year’s time This crowns Kia as the fastest-growing auto sales brand in volume sales in India.

Kia Motors Indian has announced that within nine months of launching its first product in the Indian market, the automaker has achieved a milestone of 1 lakh vehicle sales. This has crowned Kia to be the fastest automaker in India to reach the landmark having achieved it within a year’s time. This feat is also made a little more fascinating when you consider the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic in India that saw no vehicle sales in the month of April. The biggest contributor to achieving the milestone is the Kia Seltos. Soon after being launched in August 2019, the Seltos became the segment leader and also held the position of the best selling SUV in India when considering month on month sales.

Within two months of launching the Seltos, it claimed the crown of the best selling SUV in its segment and with only a single product offering, Kia also became one of the 5 biggest car makers in India in terms of volume sales.

Kia then launched the Carnival premium MPV in India in February 2020 which also saw sufficient amount of success for the niece market it caters towards. Till date, Kia claims it has sold over 50,000 vehicles with its UVO connected car technology in the Indian market and suggests that it is the country’s leading connected car company.

Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India said; “We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us. Reaching the one lakh milestone with just two products, in a record eleven-month time, is a testament to our commitment to India.”

He added; “We are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet.”

On August 7, Kia will unveil the brand new Sonet sub-compact SUV which will take on the highly competitive segment. The Kia Sonet will be launched in the festive season this year and is expected to be available on Indian roads in September. The Sonet will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and many more sub-compact SUVs of its kind. Kia has already confirmed many key aspects of the upcoming Sonet SUV. To know more about the upcoming Kia Sonet, click here.

